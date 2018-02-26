Al Badi praises judicial cooperation between UAE, Kazakhstan

Al Badi, on Monday, received Zhakip Assanov, President of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, and his delegation, in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Khairat Lama Sharif, Kazakhstan Ambassador to the UAE, and Mourad Al Baloushi, Director of the International Cooperation Administration at the Ministry of Justice, as well as several judges from the Supreme Federal Court.

During the meeting, Al Badi praised the efforts to strengthen the overall cooperation and coordination between the courts of the two countries while appreciating the visit of the Kazakh delegation, which is a follow up to previous visits.

Both sides held official talks where they discussed co-operation programmes and the exchange of visits and expertise. Al Badi presented the strategy of the Supreme Federal Court and its judicial departments, as well as its key initiatives and sub-initiatives that are related to achieving its goals and operational programmes.

He also received an invitation from the Kazakh delegation to visit the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan as head of a delegation from the Supreme Federal Court.