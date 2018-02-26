Abdullah bin Zayed attends Arab meeting on Al Quds

The meeting was also attended by the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine and Morocco, as well as the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The meeting expressed its satisfaction with the efforts of the committee to communicate and consult with international parties to deal with the repercussions of the U.S. decision on Al Quds, as well as its impact on the future of the peace process. It discussed ways to revive Palestinian-Israeli occupation negotiations and the peace process.

The meeting was also attended by Mohamed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Belgium.