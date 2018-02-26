Abdullah bin Zayed attends Arab meeting on Al Quds

  • Monday 26, February 2018 in 8:58 PM
  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Monday participated in the preparatory meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Six-Party Committee on Al Quds, held at the Arab League office in Brussels.
The meeting was also attended by the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine and Morocco, as well as the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
 
The meeting expressed its satisfaction with the efforts of the committee to communicate and consult with international parties to deal with the repercussions of the U.S. decision on Al Quds, as well as its impact on the future of the peace process. It discussed ways to revive Palestinian-Israeli occupation negotiations and the peace process.
 
The meeting was also attended by Mohamed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Belgium.