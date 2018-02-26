Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Egypt's House of Representatives Speaker

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan and Abdel Aal reviewed the brotherly ties between the UAE and Egypt, along with discussion prospects for cooperation in the parliamentary sector along with other areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the strong historical ties between the two countries and its progress and development.

Ali Aal expressed his admiration for the UAE's development across various sectors, as part of the policies applied under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He relayed his hopes on the successful exchange of knowledge and expertise in the parliamentary field between the two nations.