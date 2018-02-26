Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed opens Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2018

Sheikh Hamed alongside his delegation of senior dignitaries, toured the exhibition and met several officials from the participating parties, and was briefed about the latest innovations and developments in private jet aircraft, helicopters, executive charter services, airport equipment and services, avionics systems, insurance and financing as showcased by more than 300 local and international manufacturers and suppliers.

He also witnessed the spectacular display of more than 100 state-of-the-art aircrafts, ranging from ultra-light to heavy business jets, and other aerial delights that defy the boundaries of modern technology.

He commented on the efforts spent on delivering such event at high level of organization aiming at strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the aviation industry within the region and internationally, as well as the efforts and commitment of the sponsors and supporters of this event.

The Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2018 attracted the participation and attendance of various governmental and private entities, representing the full spectrum of the business and general aviation sectors.

The exhibition which is organised by Abu Dhabi Airports, is the ideal platform for aircraft enthusiasts and businesses searching for the best airplanes and aviation-related services.

The Abu Dhabi Air Expo also raised the curtains on the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Heli Expo, showcasing all that the helicopter industry has to offer. Attendees met with representatives from leading manufacturers, distributors and support companies, and utilized the opportunity to get up close to a range of helicopters.