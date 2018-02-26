Mohamed bin Zayed receives INPEX Corporation CEO

  • Monday 26, February 2018 in 7:54 PM
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets with Japanese INPEX Corporation CEO
    Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets with Japanese INPEX Corporation CEO
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received Toshiaki Kitamura, President and CEO of the Japanese INPEX Corporation, and Chairman of Japan Oil Development Co., JODCO, and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between UAE companies and their Japanese counterparts and opportunities to strengthen bilateral partnerships in the field of petroleum and energy industries.
They also exchanged talks about the friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.
 
The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Kanji Fujiki, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, and a number of officials accompanying the Japanese official.   