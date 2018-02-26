Mohamed bin Zayed receives INPEX Corporation CEO

During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between UAE companies and their Japanese counterparts and opportunities to strengthen bilateral partnerships in the field of petroleum and energy industries.

They also exchanged talks about the friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Kanji Fujiki, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, and a number of officials accompanying the Japanese official.