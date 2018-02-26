Mohamed bin Zayed, Panama's President discuss cooperation

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Varela and his delegation, saying that the visit will contribute in enhancing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation in the economic, trade, tourism and cultural fields as well as opportunities to promote joint action for the benefit of both friendly countries and peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that relations between the two countries will witness further growth and development in various fields. He emphasised the UAE's consistent policy under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on developing ties with friendly countries according to the principles of trust, mutual respect, understanding and the serving of common interests.

President Varela, expressing his happiness at visiting the UAE, said that his country was eager to strengthen relations, especially in the fields of economic ties and investment.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments as well as a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Ibrahim Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Panama, Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, Vice President of Panama and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto R. Arosemena, Panama's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dulcidio De La Guardia, Panama's Minister of Economy and Finance, and Eduardo Fonseca Ward, Ambassador of Panama to the UAE.