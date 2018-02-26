Federal Traffic Council discusses vehicle safety, security procedures

The discussion took place during the Council’s first meeting in 2018, which was chaired by Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Deputy Commander-General of the Dubai Police for Operations Affairs and President of the Federal Traffic Council.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Hussain Ahmed Al Harthi, Vice President of the Federal Traffic Council, and the Council’s heads of local traffic and patrol administrations, well as the General Administration of Traffic Coordination at the Ministry of Interior and representatives of relevant government authorities, departments and institutions.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the latest vehicle inspections standards, most notably those related to vehicles that transport workers, as well as enquiries about international driving licences, to drive vehicles inside the UAE, suggestions on forming sub-working groups within the Council, and other topics related to the Council’s recommendations from its previous meeting.