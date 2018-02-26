Mansour bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

  • During Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed’s visit to UMEX, SimTEX
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, visited on Monday the 3rd edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and Simulation Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX.
Being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the event will continue until 27th February.
 
Accompanying Sheikh Mansour on the tour of the two exhibitions were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and members of the events' organisation committees.
He viewed the latest developments and technological updates in unmanned systems, simulation, and training in the military and defence sectors.  