Saud Al Qasimi, RAK Academy students participate in "Book Week"

He made this statement while participating, with students from Ras Al Khaimah Academy, RAK Academy, in "Book Week", which was organised by the academy to promote reading among its students, in the presence of His Highness Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme President of the RAK Sports Club, Youssef El Achkar, Chairman of the Board of Governors of RAK Academy, and Ross Hall, Executive Principal of the Academy.

Sheikh Saud stressed that promoting the culture of reading among children and the youth is the duty of families, schools and the community in general while noting that through reading, they can develop their behavioural skills, affirm their loyalty and improve their knowledge. This culture can also be promoted through advanced technologies, he added.

Sheikh Saud read a short story to the students, which encouraged honesty, compassion and cooperation among friends. The students interacted with him and exchanged friendly conversation.

El Achkar praised Sheikh Saud’s support for the academy while adding that his participation with the students in Book Week reflects his general support for local education. "His Highness' directives also highlight the necessity of promoting innovative thinking and developing the skills of students," he added.