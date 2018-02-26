Umm Al Quwain Ruler briefed on MoCD strategy

In a meeting with Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, His Highness Sheikh Saud expressed his confidence in the abilities of the people of the UAE and called on the Higher Committee and the Local Organising Committee of the World Games to intensify their work, to prepare well and cooperate with relevant institutions to achieve the desired results.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mu'alla, Deputy Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council, and a number of senior officials, also attended the meeting.