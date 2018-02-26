Umm Al Quwain Ruler briefed on MoCD strategy

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has reviewed the plans and strategy of the Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, and the agenda of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which will hold its regional event next month, to integrate individuals with mental disabilities into UAE society.
In a meeting with Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, His Highness Sheikh Saud expressed his confidence in the abilities of the people of the UAE and called on the Higher Committee and the Local Organising Committee of the World Games to intensify their work, to prepare well and cooperate with relevant institutions to achieve the desired results.
 
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mu'alla, Deputy Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council, and a number of senior officials, also attended the meeting.