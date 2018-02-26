UAE ranked as global leader in Fiber Optic Network

The council published its annual report recently that highlighted UAE with a coverage of 94.3 percent compared to countries such as Singapore (90.3 percent), South Korea (81.6 percent), Hong Kong (75.6 percent) and Japan (69.1 percent).

Saleh Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group, said, "Our network is a backbone to our long-term strategy as a company to enable and drive digital transformation across our network. Today’s announcement signifies that we have maintained consistent leadership globally in FTTH penetration setting a benchmark in the global telecom industry. This achievement was only possible due to the continuous support and vision of the leadership of UAE in the development and modernisation of the infrastructure.

"Etisalat invested more than AED31 billion in the network infrastructure. This has led to the launch of innovative services meeting the growing demand and changing requirements of our customers across the country."

With Etisalat’s corporate strategy focused on ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’ the network forms a significant component of this digital transformation journey. Etisalat has continuously focused on investing in innovation and on next generation technologies and services to expand and enhance the network.