UAE and Bahrain discuss cultural cooperation

The meeting comes as a part of a visit by Al Kaabi to Bahrain on the side-lines of the "King Hamad Empowering Youth for Sustainable Development" awards.



Al Kaabi was also received by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the on the side-lines of the event. The King and Al Kaabi discussed UAE-Bahrain joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in cultural and intellectual fields, as well as the most important projects currently to improve the cultural scene in the two countries.



In addition, the UAE Minister met with several other officials, intellectuals, and authors, and attended several cultural events in the Kingdom.

Al Kaabi said, "The cultural scene in the UAE and Bahrain is witnessing a growing momentum in light of both countries leadership interest. This support has been served by different initiatives and activities focused on the public awareness of the cultural values and encouraging the communities to engage with, which has reflected on the development of the young talents."



She commended the cultural achievements of the Kingdom on all levels, especially the naming of Al-Muharraq city as the capital of Islamic culture in 2018.

The Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development has conducted a tour at the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage and briefed about its importance in preserving the world heritage and its role in providing assistance to the Arab region to implement the World Heritage Convention. She also inspected a number of participated pavilions in the Bahrain National exhibition as a part of Al-Muharraq celebrations of it announcement as the Capital of Islamic Culture 2018.



During her visit to the Bahrain Citadel, Al Kaabi listened to a detailed explanation of the castle, which is one of the most important archaeological sites in the Arabian gulf. The Bahrain Citadel was listed in 2005 in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The visit included tour of the Sheikh Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Centre for Culture and Research, which has become a cultural beacon for the researchers in the science, culture, knowledge and history.

Al Kaabi has appreciated the idea of the cultural houses those were established as a part of the cultural centre. Those houses succeeded in highlighting the heritage of the region and support the efforts of protecting them from extinction so that heritage remains immortal inherited by generations. Al Kaabi visited the exhibition of "Spotlight" by the Bahraini artist Nasser Al Yousif. The exhibition showcases the history of Nasser Youssef, a pioneer artist of the modern art in Bahrain in the twentieth century, through 100 paintings shaded the light on his artistic achievements.



She has attended a musical play at the National Theatre of Bahrain, inspired by the "Epic of Gilgamesh" as a part of the anniversary of the birth of Arabian traveller Ibn Battuta.