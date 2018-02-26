QCC awards Cosmo Engineering First Certification for Solar Photovoltaic Module

Japanese manufacturer Solar Frontier K.K. and its authorised UAE distributor Cosmo Engineering received the certification for the SF175-S Solar PV Module. QCC has verified that the product conform to international electrical standards applicable to the UAE environment of high temperatures and dusty conditions.



Abdullah Hassan Al Muaini, QCC Executive Director of Conformity Scheme Services, said, "The Abu Dhabi Certification Scheme for Solar Photovoltaic Systems aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Abu Dhabi Government to promote renewable energy in the emirate. The scheme will facilitate the connection of these products into the electricity grid and reduce electricity bills"



He added, "In addition to cutting down on harmful CO2 emissions and protecting the environment, our initiativesdrive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for our citizens and residents. We congratulate Cosmo Engineering on becoming the first company in Abu Dhabi to earn this certification and invite other suppliers and manufacturers to apply."

QCC launched the Abu Dhabi Certification Scheme for Small-Scale Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems in June 2017 in line with the requirements stipulated in the Small-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Energy Netting Regulation (First Edition), issued by the Regulation and Supervision Bureau of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The scheme seeks to ensure that public as well as private installations meet international safety standards and are designed for operation in local conditions.



The QCC is also working with the regulatory and industry to develop a Personnel Certification Scheme for Solar PV Integrators to ensure all installers of Solar PV Systems are properly trained and qualified to perform installations, thereby ensuring the ongoing sustainable operation of these products.

Ali Al Mashjari, Director of Production and Electricity said, "The Regulation and Supervision Bureau, RSB, has proactively developed regulations which encourage customer connected PV technology. The regulatory framework developed by the RSB complements the QCC certification scheme by ensuring safety and quality of the overall electrical installation and connection to the wider system is addressed and enforced, in addition to the PV modules themselves."