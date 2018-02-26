Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces discusses defence cooperation with UMEX visitors 2018

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, today met separately with Korean Vice Defence Minister Suh Choo-suk; Major General Mohammad Ould Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh El Ghazouani, Mauritania's Chief of the General Staff of the Armies; Oleg Belokonev, Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defence Minister of Belarus; and Major Gen Shahid Mahmood Kayani from the Pakistani Armed Forces, at the third editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2018.

During their meetings they reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries, especially in issues related to military and defence fields, as well ways to develop relations in the best interest of all sides.

Al Rumaithi also exchanged views with them on a number of current issues in the region, along with joint challenges in the defence field and regional security, as well as joint military defence domains.

They also hailed the organisation of the event, which is deemed an ideal platform for showcasing the latest international and scientific innovations in unmanned systems to a leading global group of global, regional and local companies.