Bahraini King receives UAE ministers

  • Sunday 25, February 2018 in 11:11 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on Sunday, received Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; and Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, who are on a visit to Bahrain to attend the ceremony to present the King Hamad Youth Empowerment Award to achieve sustainable development goals at the Sakhir Palace.
Al Kaabi and Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as the wishes of good health and happiness, and further progress and prosperity, to the Kingdom of Bahrain under the royal leadership.

The Bahrain News Agency said His Majesty King Hamad praised the longstanding fraternal relations bonding the two countries and highlighted the co-operation in various fields, particularly in the areas of youth and culture.

He also welcomed the ministers’ participation in the award ceremony, which reflects the joint co-ordination to achieve common interests and goals.