Bahraini King receives UAE ministers

King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain

Al Kaabi and Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as the wishes of good health and happiness, and further progress and prosperity, to the Kingdom of Bahrain under the royal leadership.



The Bahrain News Agency said His Majesty King Hamad praised the longstanding fraternal relations bonding the two countries and highlighted the co-operation in various fields, particularly in the areas of youth and culture.



He also welcomed the ministers’ participation in the award ceremony, which reflects the joint co-ordination to achieve common interests and goals.