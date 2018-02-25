UAE ranked first globally in 50 development indexes: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said, "In 2007, after launching our first federal strategy, we took on our number one global challenge to develop the work of our government authorities and attain the first position internationally. Today, in front of me, is a report about the UAE’s leading position in 50 international development indices."

"The UAE is in first place in the quality of government decisions, the government’s ability to adapt to changes, the effectiveness of government spending, and the partnership between the public and private sectors, as well as in administrative practices, the digital transformation of companies, and adopting technology," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added.

"The UAE is also leads globally in terms of tolerance towards foreigners in three international reports, as well as in the lowest number of labour disputes, property rights between genders, the lowest number of violent crimes, information security, road quality and tourism infrastructure," he added.

"Our goal is to lead globally in all areas, and our development is advancing daily, while competition will only increase our excellence," Sheikh Mohammed stressed.

"The UAE’s success is also an Arab success and not just Emirati, and our knowledge will remain open to our all Arab brothers," he affirmed.

The UAE’s success is a realisation of its long-term sustainable development goals and strategic policies, as well as its plans to keep pace with the latest government administrative practices.

It is also working to improve the performance of its human resources and confront ongoing challenges by finding innovative solutions, which has enhanced its stature as a leading regional and international economy, and has allowed it to export its model of sustainable development around the region.