Al Bowardi receives ministers at UMEX 2018

The meetings were attended by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with a number of Ministry officials and senior officers.

Al Bowardi met with Minister of Defence of Pakistan, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea, Paik Ungyu; Vice Minister of National Defence of South Korea, Suh Choo-suk, and Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces and First Deputy Defence Minister of Belarus, Major General Oleg Belokonev.

During the meetings, the parties discussed cooperation and coordination mechanisms between the UAE and the countries of the visiting delegations, and means to develop ties to serve their common interests in the military and defence sectors.

The officials praised the in-house demonstrations during UMEX 2018 for unmanned land, sea and air systems, as well as a number of new regulations in border control and counter-terrorism.