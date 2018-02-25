ERC signs cooperation agreement with Health First Pharmacy

According to the agreement, signed at the ERC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Health First Pharmacy will support the ERC’s medical programmes by supplying medicines and medical equipment at discounted prices, compared to the local markets. The company will also provide discounts for beneficiaries of the ERC’s medical and treatment services inside the UAE.

The agreement, which was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Health First Pharmacy, aims to establish a framework of cooperation between the two sides.

Following the signing, both sides discussed promoting their partnership and developing areas of future co-operation, to provide medical care for the ERC’s beneficiaries, in a bid to improve their overall health.

Dr. Al Falahi said that the agreement aims to promote the ERC’s medical rescue efforts during disasters, crises and emergencies, as well as to fulfil the needs of those affected, while adding that its reflects the desire of both parties to co-operate and reduce the suffering of needy people and help them overcome their health issues.

The ERC welcomes similar health initiatives that aim to help needy families and improve their lives, he added.

Al Halabi added that the joint agreement is part of the Year of Zayed and is the start of future cooperation with the ERC.