UAE reaffirms commitment to support G5 Sahel Joint Force

This announcement was made during the participation of a UAE delegation, led by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, at the International High Level Conference on the Sahel, which was held in Brussels on Friday and was attended by Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, as well as ministers from European countries and the presidents of Sahel countries.

The meeting’s participants praised the efforts of the UAE to support the G5 Sahel Joint Force, as well as to combat extremism and terrorism.

Al Hashimy stated that the expansion of terrorism and extremism represents a threat, not only to the member countries of the G5 Sahel Joint Force but also to the entire world. She highlighted the importance of unifying international efforts to provide military support and combat terrorist ideologies, as well as to promote peace, moderation and tolerance.

She also emphasised implementing development programmes, to create job opportunities for the youth, organise academic and professional training and health programmes, and protect and empower women and girls.

The UAE had earlier announced that it would provide financial support, worth EUR30 million, for the G5 Sahel Joint Force, during an international conference held in Paris on 13th December 2017.