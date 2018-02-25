Saudi delegation visits National Archives

The delegation reviewed the documents available to researchers during their visit, while accompanied by Majid Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the National Archives, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al Raissi, Administrative Development Advisor.

The delegation listened to a detailed explanation about the Archives’ historical documents and records and was briefed about its role in collecting and preserving the nation’s history for future generations.

Prince Sultan viewed the historical documents and photographs while highlighting the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in establishing the Union. He was also briefed about events and activities organised by the Archives.

The delegation and the National Archives' management also discussed ways of cooperation and exchanges of knowledge in areas of mutual concern.