Saudi delegation visits National Archives

  • Sunday 25, February 2018 in 3:55 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: A Saudi delegation, led by Prince Sultan bin Fahad bin Nasser Al Saudi, Advisor to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the General Tourism and Antiquities Authority, viewed many historical documents kept by the National Archives, which tell the history and heritage of the UAE, as well as the Arabian Peninsula.
The delegation reviewed the documents available to researchers during their visit, while accompanied by Majid Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the National Archives, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al Raissi, Administrative Development Advisor. 
 
The delegation listened to a detailed explanation about the Archives’ historical documents and records and was briefed about its role in collecting and preserving the nation’s history for future generations. 
 
Prince Sultan viewed the historical documents and photographs while highlighting the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in establishing the Union. He was also briefed about events and activities organised by the Archives. 
 
The delegation and the National Archives' management also discussed ways of cooperation and exchanges of knowledge in areas of mutual concern.