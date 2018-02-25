Fujairah Ruler receives envoys

The Fujairah Ruler praised the ambassadors' efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations during their tenure in the UAE, and wished them success in their future careers.

Sheikh Hamad also received Abdul Hadi bin Muhammad Al-Shafi, the Saudi Consul-General in Dubai, accompanied by Dr. Nayef Al Rashid, the Saudi Deputy Consul-General, and reviewed areas of joint cooperation and ways to develop them in the future. Sheikh Hamad praised the brotherly and distinguished relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The meetings were attended by a number of senior Fujairah officials.