UAE envoys briefed on Expo 2020

The visit was held on the sidelines of 12th UAE Ambassadors and Mission Heads Forum held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, from 18th-22nd February.

The ambassadors were received by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, who expressed her appreciation to the ambassadors for their role in promoting the participation of various countries in Expo 2020.

During the visit to the site, they were briefed on the latest developments via a presentation from the Department of Real Estate and Delivery at Expo 2020 Dubai. They were also informed of the UAE's participation in previous international exhibitions.