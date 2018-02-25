SZGMC to host 2nd edition of Hajj programme

The talk entitled, "Every Object Tells a Story" will allow audiences to delve deeper into the stories, objects and memories that have been extensively documented by more than 182 rare artefacts and the personal memorabilia currently on display at the Hajj exhibition.

Contemporary artists will discuss the ideas and inspiration behind their contemporary artworks currently on display at the exhibition, and shed a light on the importance of objects in communicating Islamic traditions and history to audiences around the world. The objects, artefacts, and contemporary artworks on display at the exhibition aim to narrate the human experience and intimate details of communal activities as pilgrims embarked on this spiritual journey to Makkah, depicting the settings, landscapes, spaces and atmosphere for wider audiences.

The final talk will be held on 19th March, with an extensive discussion hosted on Manuscripts, Illumination Art and Calligraphy.

The lecture will delivered by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Mohammed Al Mur, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashed Library Foundation and Chairman of the Dubai Cultural Council, as they explore the historical significance of Arabic calligraphy in Islamic manuscripts.

Audiences will be able to take a closer look at the significant role that artists across the Islamic world have played in using calligraphy to transform writings into unique pieces of art, as showcased by some of unique objects and artefacts on display at the exhibition.