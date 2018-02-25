UAE and Sri Lanka discuss services for human trafficking victims

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the most important psychological rehabilitation methods used by DFWAC with the victims of violence and human trafficking, in addition to the various services provided to them, which include health, education, social, sheltering and recreational services, as well as vocational training.

The delegation also learned about the mechanisms of the 800111 helpline, which provides 24-hour services in different languages to receive public inquiries and reports concerning various family issues that are directly related to violence and trafficking.

They also viewed a presentation of DFWAC's most important statistics and achievements during the past years, the number of victims of violence received by the foundation, and its future plans.

Afra Al Basti, Director-General of DFWAC said that DFWAC is keen to cooperate with various local and international organisations in view of the diverse nature of the UAE community.

She also emphasised the importance of this visit in strengthening mutual cooperation to assist Sri Lanka's victims of violence and human trafficking residing in the UAE and facilitate procedures, as well as exchanging experiences in this field.

The delegation included a number of officials in the prosecution, police, judiciary and social affairs sectors in Sri Lanka.