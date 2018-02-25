Costa Rican Foreign Minister to visit UAE

Sanz will be meeting with Dubai Ports to discuss mutual cooperation and ways to enhance better and faster freight routes (maritime connectivity) and will continue discussing with UAE airlines regarding air connectivity between Central America and Costa Rica in particular, and the UAE and the Middle East. During his sixth visit, two weeks ago, the Costa Rican Foreign Minister met with senior officials at Etihad Airways Group and Emirates Airlines. 68% of Costa Rica-UAE trade comes by ship, 32% comes by air.

He will jointly chair a panel to discuss the impact of climate change on the economies of Latin America and the Middle East. Competitive renewable energies in the overall energy market has opened an important opportunity for solar, wind and geothermal energy. Costa Rica, running on 99.3% of renewable energies, aims to team with the UAE to lead the way on a sustainable, long term proposal to the World on the "green economy" of the future, hand in hand with future sources of energy.

During 2017, UAE-Costa Rica trade increased 15%. 51 companies exported 15 products, mostly furniture and its parts, electronics and agriculture products as coffee or tuna. 88% of the trade uses Dubai/Jebal Ali ports, 8% uses Sharjah port, 4% others. A Costa Rican company direct investment in partnership with the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah built the tallest and longest World Guiness Record zip line cable in Jebel Jais Mountains.