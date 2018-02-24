Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque attracted over 5.7 mn visitors in 2017

According to statistics released by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, the tally included 1,400,965 worshippers and 3,417,130 visitors.



Ahmed Juma Al Za’abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said the centre seeks to promote the message of tolerance and extend the bridges of communication between diverse cultures and civilisations.



The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque represents a great sentimental and moral value for the people of the UAE and their leadership. It also constitutes one of the most prominent and beautiful architectural monuments in the world. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque highlight the legacy of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, commemorates his values, vision, memory, qualities and contributions to humanity.