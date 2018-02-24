UAE Armed Forces conduct Union Fortress 3 in Al Ain

Staged in Al Ain, the joint-military exercise showcased the expertise of the armed forces, their readiness, spirit and thorough professionalism in a number of different live-action battle scenarios including air-borne hostage rescue.



The event was watched by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Eastern Region; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Dr. Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials, commanders of Armed Forces units and formations and chiefs of Police forces.



The third edition of Union Fortress was implemented by main units of land and air forces, in addition to the Presidential Guard. The aim of the military show was to demonstrate the remarkable military power, as well as its ability to carry out rapid intervention missions with outstanding agility and high efficiency, and to perform a wide range of military operations to defend the homeland and protect its security, in close cooperation with other security services.

The event included many activities, on top of which the joint military exercises of the different formations of the Armed Forces, in order to highlight the integrity and harmony among them. Field operations, such as live raids, were conducted, to reflect the real image of the combat abilities mastered by the forces in carrying out national security operations.



The event also featured entertainment games village and military museum.