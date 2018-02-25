Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts Festival

''The UAE has become an important incubator for innovators and artists from across the world, given its prominent status as a host of international festivals and as a destination of first choice in the world cultural landscape,'' His Highness Sheikh Hamad Al Sharqi said.



Running until 5th March, the cultural and musical gathering attracts more than 800 participants representing 70 Arab and foreign countries.



The festival features a unique artistic festivity that include a series of theaterical, musical, visual, plastic and performance shows, coming from different continents of the world, as well as popular arts from the UAE, all of them integrating to produce a high-quality and artistic product that mimics international art festivals and assumes a remarkable role in global cultural movement.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah; Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media and Head of the Festival Higher Organising Committee; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Sports and Culture Club;Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and a group of Emirati, Arab and foreign cultural personalities and innovators attended the opening ceremony.