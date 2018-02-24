Khalifa issues laws pertaining to Abu Dhabi Government departments

This includes Law No. 4 for 2018 on the General Secretariat of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Law No. 3 for 2018 on Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Law No. 5 for 2018 on the establishment of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, DUPM; Law No. 6 on the establishment of the Department of Transport, DoT; Law No. 7 on the establishment of the Department of Economic Development, DED; Law No. 8 on the establishment of the Department of Culture and Tourism, DCT; Law No. 9 on the establishment of the Department of Education and Knowledge, DEK; Law No. 10 on the establishment of the Department of Health, DoH; Law No. 11 on the establishment of the Department of Energy, DoE, and Law No. 12 on the establishment of the Department of Community Development, DCD.



Pursuant to the laws, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, issued resolutions regulating the mandates for DUPM, DoT, DED, DCT, DEK, DoH and DoE.