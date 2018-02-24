Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Personal Status Court

The statement by Sheikh Hamdan came during a visit to Personal Status Court. He was accompanied by Dubai Deputy Ruler and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council Abdullah Al Basti.

Welcoming the Dubai Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation were Director General of Dubai Courts Taresh Al Mansouri, Deputy Director General of Dubai Courts, Judge Abdulqader Musa, and senior executives at Dubai Courts.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the efforts undertaken by Dubai Courts to develop litigation procedures, implementing best practices, and rolling out alternative options to the litigation process such as amicable settlement of disputes. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of raising awareness on the new alternative litigation options to reduce the load on courts.

"The judicial system is the backbone of attaining justice in societies," Dubai Crown Prince said as he directed Dubai Courts to implement the best in technological solutions to guarantee swift litigation procedures for the public and boost Dubai’s status in terms of judicial litigation and legal processes.

Sheikh Hamdan listened to a briefing on ‘Thara’ system at Dubai Courts allows the judge to hear the detainee and issue judgments at any time and any place, thereby offering instant solutions for summary proceedings without subjecting the detainee to personal insult or slowing down procedures. It also saves the time of customers. ‘Thara’ system at Dubai Courts handled 1513 cases since its launch.