Abdullah bin Zayed visits UK's DNRC

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during his visit to DNRC

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by General Sir Tim Granville-Chapman, DNRC's Programme Director, Nick Bott, Programme Senior Adviser, and Suleiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the UK.

Sheikh Abdullah was briefed on the Centre, which replaces the stately home centre that was built in 1947 in the East Midlands. He toured the new Centre spread over a total area of 360 hectares with a capacity to accommodate 300 people.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the clinical rehabilitation services offered by the DNRC and reiterated the UAE's keenness to strengthen bilateral ties with the UK in all fields.

The DNRC serves as a Centre for the rehabilitation of wounded members of the armed forces.