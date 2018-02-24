UAE will continue to support development and reconstruction of Yemen, says Hamdan bin Zayed

The support is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the Year of Zayed 2018 will see more Emirati initiatives to meet the needs of the Yemenis in a number of vital humanitarian fields. "UAE is committed to its humanitarian and developmental responsibilities towards the fraternal people of Yemen and will spare no effort to provide anything that will reduce the repercussions of events in the light of the ongoing developments," he added.

According to him Yemen is facing huge challenges and requires more support and unified humanitarian efforts to eliminate the suffering of the affectees.

In his remarks on the occasion of the issuance of the ERC's two-year report detailing the achievements of philanthropic body and the expansion of its relief and development operations in all governorates and liberated areas of Yemen, Sheikh Hamdan said, that the ERC is keeping pace with the liberation of the regions and governorates by the Saudi-led Arab coalition forces, with great support from the UAE armed forces, providing more humanitarian and developmental assistance to support the stability of the population and help them restore normalcy even better than the past, in addition to contributing to the return of displaced people to their homes, which they left due to the escalation of violence there.

His Highness added that that the ERC launched a number of successive campaigns to enhance its response to the humanitarian situation in Yemen, based on its humanitarian responsibility towards the Yemeni people and keenness to alleviate their suffering. These humanitarian programmes have strengthened their capabilities to address the emergency situation and contributed significantly to improving their lives, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan reiterated that ERC has strengthened its presence in Yemen through the implementation of various development projects in basic health, drinking water, electricity, educational facilities, and other infrastructure services to the population.

He noted that ERC has been working effectively in the Yemen since the early 1990s to support those affected by disasters and crises to overcome the humanitarian conditions through its programmes extended to the entire population there.

He said ERC was one of the first humanitarian organisations present in the Yemen to support all vulnerable groups without discrimination. He also emphasised the important role played by philanthropists in Yemen through the ERC, saying that the organisation's initiatives in the country would not be possible without the generous support of the Emiratis philanthropists."

He also expressed ERC's appreciation to the efforts of philanthropists to promote the country's pioneering role in the humanitarian field.

The value of humanitarian aid, relief operations and development projects carried out by the ERC for the Yemenis from March 2015 to date has amounted to more than AED1.5 billion in 10 Yemeni governorates.