Saud bin Saqr attends RAK Terry Fox Run

The event was also attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Sheikh Mohamed bin Kayed Al Qasimi; Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAK DED; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, and other officials.



The sporting event, which was attended by local residents, children and athletes, aims to promote solidarity among various government departments, private institutions and community members, while encouraging fundraising to support cancer research.

Terry Fox, who was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma in his right leg at the age of 19, sought to bring attention to cancer and its effects on lives and families though his "Marathon of Hope", in which he ran across Canada for 143 days, completing nearly a marathon every day. In 1980, with one leg having been amputated, the Canadian athlete, humanitarian and cancer research activist embarked on a cross-Canada run to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

The annual Terry Fox Run, first held in 1981, has grown to involve millions of participants in over 60 countries. It is now the world’s largest one-day fundraiser for cancer research.

The Terry Fox Foundation has raised millions of dollars for cancer research worldwide. The pledges and donations generously made by the UAE community ensured valuable research is able to continue in the UAE. The event also aims to boost solidarity between institutions and the community to encourage them to raise funds for cancer research.

According to the organising committee, the Terry Fox Run has become one of the most popular events nationwide amid huge support and interaction among sponsors.