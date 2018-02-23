Fujairah CP opens Maktoum Al Sharqi Falconry Championship

Organised and supervised by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, HHC, in collaboration with the Fujairah Sports and Culture Club, the competition, the first of its kind to be held in Fujairah, will see the participation of 300 falcons in various categories and events.

The first ten winners will share a cash prize of AED500,000.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Sports and Culture Club; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation; Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office; Ibrahim Al Darwwish, Director of Competitions at the HCC; and Brigadier Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Championship’s Organising Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the two-day event.