ICA unveils Digital ID Software for Smartphones

The initiatives include; the digital ID software which would enables ICA to issue a digital ID for its individual customers, by installing such software on their smartphones or tablets, which would facilitate the verification of their identities depending on their biometric data (fingerprints) and PINs and allow them to sign their transactions online.

Dr. Saeed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, ICA Director-General, said, "ICA will present a model for the upcoming 3-D IDs to be used by ICA in the new generation of cards issued by it, especially that these cards would be equipped with standard specifications that enhance the security features of the card, most importantly is that the photo of the cardholder would be captured using laser technologies within a framework consisting of an advanced lens installed on the card, through which a 3-D photo can be displayed; a matter which would enhance the technologies and methods of identity verification, support the global efforts to eliminate the phenomenon of identity theft, and make it very difficult to imitate or forge the identity card.

Dr. Al-Ghafli added that ICA would introduce identification system using the faceprint, through which individuals' identities can be rapidly verified at-once by identification of the individual's countenance using advanced technologies and mechanisms and then comparing it with the photo stored in the biometric database at the Population Registry System, and identify the individual's identity before allowing him to pass certain points such as airports, border crossings, judicial institutions and so on.

He said that ICA would allow the visitors of its platform to access the fingerprint on the fly reader which allows reading fingerprints without the need to scan them through the traditional fingerprinting devices. Al-Ghafli pointed out that using this technology would enable the Happiness Centres to ensure that any applicant who applies for the first-time to obtain an identity card has never been registered with the Population Registry system before, which would positively affect the level of customers' satisfaction and save the time needed to complete their transactions.