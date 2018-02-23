UAE Armed Forces invite students to watch Union Fortress 3 in Al Ain

The delegation invited students of different stages, along with the administrative and teaching staff in Al Ain to attend the military show ‘Union Fortress 3’, to be held next Saturday at Al Ain International Airport. The invitees will be able to watch the show in the field, giving them the opportunity to recognise the capabilities of the ‘Protectors of Union’ closely.

The delegation explained the important role played by the brave Armed Forces in safeguarding the security of the country, its citizens and residents, and protecting the accomplishments of the Union, until the forces achieved a high degree of efficiency and professionalism, due to the support of the wise leadership, in addition to the determination and loyalty of the soldiers.

The students and staff were briefed on the activities of the event, which will start on Saturday at 10 am, while the military show begins at 04:30 pm. The delegation also spoke about the entertainment games village games and military museum, which includes some of the old military equipment used by the UAE armed forces.

During the visit, the delegation mentioned the objectives of the show, including the demonstration of the advanced capabilities of the valiant armed forces and the courage, dedication, skills and field experience of the soldiers, in addition to the force’s modern equipment and technologies. These factors enabled the forces to be a protective shield for the UAE, protecting its accomplishments, promoting sustainable development, and preserving the union march in the face of the challenges and threats that plague the region and the world at large.

On the other hand, students and administrative and teaching staff expressed their pride in the Armed Forces, being the symbol of the UAE glory and guardian of its borders. They conveyed their admiration for the army’s competence, readiness, efficiency and ability to carry out various tasks and duties.

At the end of the visit, the delegation of the Armed Forces distributed leaflets and invitation cards for students, their parents, administrative and teaching bodies to attend the military show, as well as souvenirs bearing the emblem of the UAE Armed Forces and flag.

The third edition of Union Fortress which will be hosted by Al Ain is implemented by main units of land and air forces, in addition to the Presidential Guard. The aim of the military show is to demonstrate the remarkable military power, as well as its ability to carry out rapid intervention missions with outstanding agility and high efficiency, and to perform a wide range of military operations to defend the homeland and protect its security, in close cooperation with other security services.

The event includes many activities, on top of which the joint military exercises of the different formations of the Armed Forces, in order to highlight the integrity and harmony among them. Field operations, such as live raids, will be conducted, to reflect the real image of the combat abilities mastered by the forces in carrying out national security operations.