Sultan Al Mansouri participates in Russia-UAE-Africa Food Security Forum

During a ministerial session held at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, which was attended by ministers and officials from the countries participating in the Russia-UAE-Africa Food Security Forum, he added that the Emirati business community is being encouraged to invest in agriculture and livestock in Africa, to support the international efforts to achieve global food security.

He also inaugurated the forum’s second day, which witnessed serious discussions on specialist topics and high-level ministerial participation, reflecting the UAE’s importance and its influential role in unifying and supporting the international efforts to provide sustainable health and nutrition for future generations.

The opening session of the forum’s second day was attended by the ministers of agriculture of Uganda, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Rwanda, as well as local businessmen and representatives of the diplomatic corps, government authorities and chambers of commerce and industry in the UAE, and businessmen from Africa and Russia.

The participants of the forum, which carried the Year of Zayed logo and ended today, highlighted the importance of unifying the international efforts to promote food security and solve the global food crisis.

They also praised the UAE’s vision, prosperity and experience, as a model to follow of exploring the needs of food security for future generations and establishing practical methods to identify global food requirements.