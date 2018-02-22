Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of US House Foreign Affairs Committee

Sharjah24-WAM:His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday received at Al Shati' Palace, Ed Royce, Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, currently visiting the country, and discussed the privileged relations between the two countries.

Ways of advancing bilateral partnerships to the higher good of the two peoples were thoroughly reviewed during the meeting besides an array of topics of mutual concern.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and the international efforts being made to ensure peace and stability and contain the crises besetting the region.

Attending the meeting were Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and US Ambassador to the UAE Barbara A. Leaf.