Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of US House Foreign Affairs Committee

Ways of advancing bilateral partnerships to the higher good of the two peoples were thoroughly reviewed during the meeting besides an array of topics of mutual concern.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and the international efforts being made to ensure peace and stability and contain the crises besetting the region.

Attending the meeting were Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and US Ambassador to the UAE Barbara A. Leaf.