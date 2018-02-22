Mohamed bin Zayed approves developmental enterprises in Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed gave the approval while making a tour on Thursday of the area, during which he was accompanied by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport, Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, and Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the details of the new developments which will include a seaport, a media production city and a creativity zone.

"Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the capital is currently witnessing a renaissance that will provide the emirate's residents and visitors with a new sea front while preserving in the meantime the national identity of the emirate and its cultural heritage," Sheikh Mohamed said.

He underlined the importance of forging ahead with such developments that help increase tourist arrivals and bolster the emirate's eminent position as a pioneering tourist and business hub in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed issued directives to start on the development of Port Zayed and turn it into a multi-use area by restructuring and overhauling all the area's souqs, including the fish, vegetables, wood, and carpets markets, in order to establish a new sea front that encompasses tourist, residential, commercial, service and cultural utilities that add the prestigious positioning enjoyed by Abu Dhabi regionally and globally .

He directed to increase by 300 percent the overall space area of the creativity zone in the Mina to establish a full-fledged universal media production city that ensures Abu Dhabi will continue to draw world art productions.