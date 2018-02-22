UAE condemns attack on US embassy in Montenegro

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised the UAE's vehement condemnation and denunciation of this act of terrorism, reiterating its utter rejection of all forms of violence and extremism that target all regardless of any religious and ethnic affiliations.

The statement affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the governments of the United States and Montenegro while countering violence and extremism, and reiterated its call for the international community to join forces so as to eliminate this dangerous menace which poses a threat to international security and stability.