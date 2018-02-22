Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Chairman of US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee

During the meeting, the participants discussed the friendship between the UAE and the US and highlighted the importance of promoting their mutual parliamentary relations through bilateral meetings and parliamentary visits, to promote the exchange of parliamentary expertise and support agreements on a range of topics and mutual areas of concern during international parliamentary events.



The meeting was attended by FNC members Mattar Al Yabhouni and Azza bin Solaiman, as well as Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General.



Al Qubaisi also highlighted the importance of the bilateral ties between the UAE and the US and the signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to establish a joint parliamentary friendship committee, improve their relations, and co-ordinate their actions in parliamentary events, in light of their agreement on a range of topics.



She also affirmed the FNC’s desire to promote and activate relations with various parliaments from around the world, which has had a key role in promoting relations between various people.



Rios stressed that the UAE is a model to follow in combatting terrorism and extremism while highlighting the role of the Hedaya and Sawab centres in combatting terrorism intellectually and drying up its sources of funding, as well as the key role of parliamentarians, as terrorism threatens the entire world and not just a specific region. He also invited Dr. Al Qubaisi to visit the US Senate.



The delegation’s also visited the Taryam Omran Information Centre, the Zayed Museum and the FNC Museum, which showcases the FNC’s achievements over four decades through photographs and souvenirs.