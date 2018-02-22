UAE Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic sign cooperation agreement

The agreement was signed by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Manan Al Awar, Director-General of the Institute of Applied Technology, in the presence of Abdulrahman Al Ali, Acting Director of the Expertise Centre at the Institute of Applied Technology, as well as other officials from the authority and institute.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon praised the polytechnic’s role in supporting and educating national service recruits in technical areas, as part of a programme to provide them with relevant skills, knowledge and expertise, which is based on first-time strategic cooperation to create a comprehensive educational and training system.

Dr. Al Awar stated that the country and its wise leadership have succeeded in enabling relevant national authorities to improve national capacities and train specialist personnel in this important strategic area while noting that the programme will create skilled and qualified human resources.

He added that the three-month intensive programme will be organised by the Expertise Centre, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, and will assess a wide range of nominees, to identify the first batch that will enrol. The selected nominees will then conduct practical training on electronics and daily and weekly evaluations, as well as a competition which will take place at the end of their training, Dr. Al Awar explained.

The programme will also enable its participants to acquire many international professional certificates, such as those from Cisco and Competia, which will improve their knowledge of artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution, he affirmed.

Al Ali said that the centre specialises in professional education according to international standards and the best international practices, to harmonise the Emirati labour market, as part of a national strategy to utilise advanced technologies and enable UAE nationals to build their capacities. This capacity-building will help raise the technological awareness of the youth, who will then convey this awareness to the community, he concluded.