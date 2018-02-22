UAE participates in Arab League Administrative, Financial Affairs Committee meeting

Salem Obaid Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Financial Affairs Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and Khaled Ahmed Al Keet, Representative of the Ministry, represented the UAE during the meeting.

Chaired by Hussain bin Shuwaish Al Shuwaish, Director-General of the Arab and Islamic Economic Relations Administration at the Saudi Ministry of Finance, the meeting saw the participation of senior officials from the administrative and financial affairs departments of Arab countries.

Ambassador Adnan Al Khudair, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Arab League, said that the two-day meeting discussed the financial situation of Arab League member countries that are contributing to the General Secretariat’s budget, which totals US$61 million.

He added that the General Secretariat will organise three key summits in 2018 and 2019 - the "Ordinary Arab Summit" in Riyadh next March, the "5th Arab-African Summit," and the "Arab Development Summit: The Economic and Social Summit 2019," which requires the financial liquidity of the Secretariat.

The committee also approved the two-year appointment of four ambassadors from Kuwait, Tunisia, Sudan and Iraq as heads of missions and Arab League offices abroad.