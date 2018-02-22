UAE Forecast: Fluctuating weather with potential rainfall

According to the NCM, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain over areas in the Northern region on Friday. Cloud movement from Saudi Arabia has caused this, it explained.

Saturday will see the effects of the Red Sea trough, along with an upper trough with cold air from the North, resulting in a gradual increase in cloud formation with rainfall over the coastal areas in the Northern region, it added.

The NCM went on to say that cold air mass is expected to increase on Sunday. It can cause unstable weather conditions across the country, with scattered cloud formations leading to varied rainfall and thunder.

Weather conditions will continue to be cloudy to partly cloudy on Monday during the day, with rainfall across the Northern and Eastern regions of the UAE. Clouds will gradually decrease by nightfall, the Centre continued.

Southeasterly and Northeasterly winds are expected to increase during this period, with potential for blowing dust and sand, leading to reduced visibility in open areas. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough at times due to the presence of convective clouds, the NCM explained.

It called on motorists and pedestrians to be cautious during rainfall and poor visibility. The Centre issued an advice requesting individuals to stay away from areas where water has gathered, especially near highland areas.

It also advised seafarers to be cautious during rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman during this time.