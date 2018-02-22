Foreign Minister, Singaporean counterpart discuss cooperation

Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Balakrishnan discussed means of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Welcoming the Singaporean Minister, Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE was keen to promote cooperation in various fields.

Dr. Balakrishnan praised the UAE's leading position at the regional and international levels and also expressed the desire to promote bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, the UAE Ambassador to Singapore.