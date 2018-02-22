UAE expresses concern over violence in Ghouta, Syria

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for an immediate truce to protect the lives of civilians.

The UAE's voice joins other international calls for an immediate truce, the statement said, adding that Syria has suffered enough through severe conflict and the systematic targeting of civilians and cannot bear more bloodshed.

The Ministry stressed the need to allow access for humanitarian aid to reach the wounded to provide medical treatment and food.

The UAE also reiterated that the only solution to the Syrian crisis is the Geneva-based political solution and appealed to all parties to activate this political process.

It also expressed its deep concern over foreign interference on the ground, which violates Syrian sovereignty and aggravates the crisis, renewing its calls for an end to the bloodshed that has torn the country, its social fabric and institutions and threatening its unity.