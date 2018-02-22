UAE inventor invents irrigation water saver

“the system has received a patent number GC0004596 granted by GCC Patent Office on 1st of January 2017, the invention achieved three intentional Gold Medals, Gold Medal in ITEX Malaysia 2017 , Gold Medal in ICAN 2017 in Canada and Gold Medal in Inova Budi Uzor 2017 in Croatia” he said.



He pointed out “that this achievement is result of the efforts of the wise leadership in encouraging and providing all the capabilities of the Emirati cadres and motivating them to innovate, and excellence. The system boosts the sustainability and preservation of natural materials and resources and solve the problem of sandy soil and waste of water in the country”.



Regarding the benefits of the system, he said that the device is able to absorb water up to 300% compared by sandy soil. And having greater water absorbing ability than the ground, thereby limiting the loss of water to the ground and maintaining a degree of moisture to the surrounding area by allowing diffusion of water from device under and in proximity to a tree or plant especially in poor sandy soil.



He further pointed, “The system solves issue of a Poor sandy soil, hot dry weather especially in summer in drought and dissertation areas which suffer from low rainfall or excessive depletion of underground water reservoir”.



About how the system works, he said “By placing the irrigation water saving device vertically under the source of irrigation water (dripper) in various depth and in different sizes/length and numbers according to the age, size of the tree or plant and season”.

The product is environmental friendly where is made of biomass which dissolves into the ground and free of chemical.