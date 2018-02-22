MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ghanaian Ambassador

  • Thursday 22, February 2018 in 11:27 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has received a copy of the credentials of Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in carrying out his duties strengthening relations of cooperation between the UAE and Ghana.

The Ambassador in turn expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which he said, is a place that enjoys a prestigious regional and international standing under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.