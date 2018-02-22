MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ghanaian Ambassador

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in carrying out his duties strengthening relations of cooperation between the UAE and Ghana.
The Ambassador in turn expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which he said, is a place that enjoys a prestigious regional and international standing under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
