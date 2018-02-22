Saif bin Zayed offers condolences to family of UAE martyr

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has offered his condolences to the family of the martyr Sergeant Ali Khalifa Hashel Al Mesmari, who was killed while carrying out his national duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in support of legitimacy in Yemen.
While visiting the mourning Majis in Fujairah, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant his family patience and solace.