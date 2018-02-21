UAE Pavilion continues activities at 32nd Al Janadriyah Festival

Organised by the Department, Abu Dhabi’s participation aims to convey the UAE’s cultural and intellectual essence, flavoured with a dash of its history and authentic heritage, to all visitors. The UAE’s repeated participation at the annual event, which attracts visitors from around the world, highlights the pride the emirate takes in its local heritage.



Due to the vibrant cultural activity it is witnessing, the UAE has succeeded in attracting the world’s attention and has established itself as a destination of distinction for culture and heritage. This participation comes within the framework of enhancing the communication efforts between the pillars of authentic Bedouin cultural heritage and developing stronger cultural relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his keenness to safeguard cultural heritage.



It is portraying the UAE’s adherence to its customs and traditions despite its modernity and development, which enable it to compete with the most advanced countries in the world.



The department’s participation this year is distinguished by two main themes - diversity and giving. The events focus on a variety of topics, with 45 specially designed activities, ranging from cultural and promotional to interactive, including traditional art performances, Al Razfa and Al Yola dance performances and Emirati folk songs. Additionally, the activities feature a marine environment section, offering live performances and songs of seafarers, demonstrations of the ways of making fishnets and Karakeer - fishing cages - and pearl oyster shucking.

The UAE Pavilion also portrays Bedouin life through live displays of falconry, Al Shilla and Al ‘Azi art performances, in addition to introducing unique heritage colours that have distinguished the UAE’s people throughout history.



The festival also serves as an opportunity to underline the UAE’s efforts to inscribe its elements of intangible heritage in UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The UAE’s participation in previous editions has been remarkably productive, especially as the festival is held in the Kingdom UAE’s sister country with evidently similar customs and traditions.

The pavilion is made entirely of traditional natural heritage materials over an area of 6,500 square metres, reflecting the authentic heritage of the UAE and its connection to the local environment. This also highlights the UAE’s commitment to sustainability.